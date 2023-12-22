SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2023

Today, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will inaugurate Line Z of the Trans-Isthmus Train, which runs from Coatzacoalcos to Salinas Cruz. This train joins the Pacific Ocean with the Atlantic Ocean to promote development poles in the Isthmus. Asian countries have shown interest in this project due to the saturation of the Panama Canal. The train is the beginning of a new stage of equity, growth, and prosperity, Minister of the Navy (Semar), Rafael Ojeda, explained.

The Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec involves the refurbishing of 1,197 kilometers of railroad tracks in 3 lines; the modernization of 4 ports (Salina Cruz, Coatzacoalcos, Dos Bocas, and Puerto Chiapas); 12 development poles for Wellbeing (4 in Veracruz, 6 in Oaxaca, and 2 in Chiapas) and financial assistance for housing, socially-oriented work projects, and urban improvement, such as water wells to meet the population’s demand for drinking water.

The Interoceanic train will have a capacity of 5,200 tons of cargo per trip, while the passenger train will be able to transport 400 passengers in three categories: tourist class (with the ticket costing 457.00 pesos (US$26.94), business class (608.00 pesos or US$35.84), and VIP ($1,554.00 or S$91.61). Tickets may be purchased at www.pasajerosinteroceanico.com.mx/inicio or at the self-service kiosks at each station.

President López Obrador reported that in his conference call yesterday with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, they discussed the unusually high flows of migrants trying to reach the United States. To address the issue, on December 27, a White House commission will meet with Mexican officials.

The President sent his condolences to the family and friends of journalist Cristina Pacheco, who died on December 21 at the age of 82. The President emphasized that Pacheco had a fruitful life and dedicated today’s press conference to “this extraordinary journalist”.