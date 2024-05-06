SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, MAY 6, 2024

President López Obrador reiterated that he is not facing accusations of corruption. “In my case they have never been able, nor will they be able, to prove a single case of corruption, not one,” he said.

Pemex General Director Octavio Romero Oropeza reported that a corruption complaint was filed against those responsible for providing a pension to María Amparo Casar, corresponding to the death of her husband Carlos Fernando Márquez Padilla García. He explained that the pension and the life insurance were not appropriate given that the cause of death was suicide. However, the benefits were processed and authorized without waiting for the conclusion of the prosecutor’s office investigation.

Without the support of the Armed Forces, I would not have been able to move forward, given the catastrophic reality that existed when I took office, President López Obrador explained, in reiterating his support to the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) and the Marines.

President López Obrador described the report released by the opposition claiming that 300,000 Covid19 deaths could have been avoided in Mexico as a “vile act of politicking.” “It was made to order,” he explained. The President recalled that Mexico was one of the first countries in the world to begin mass vaccination campaigns, and many deaths were avoided, since hospitals were converted to provide the necessary care to Covid19 patients.

The President called on Oxxo Gas to reduce its profit margins on fuel sales, since in some areas, such as the state of Nuevo León, they make a 5.51 peso (US$0.32) profit per liter.

On September 15, La Banda MS will offer a free concert in the capital’s Zócalo square, as part of the commemoration of the 214th anniversary of Mexico’s Independence.