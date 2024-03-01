SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, MARCH 1, 2024

In the context of the election campaigns, President López Obrador asked journalists who cover the morning press conferences to collaborate in order to avoid violating the regulations that restrict public officials from expressing their opinions on the campaigns, candidates, or parties.

Starting on March 4, the Mexican President will present the life and trajectory of various prominent figures in the country’s history, such as Miguel Hidalgo, Benito Juárez, Leona Vicario, Carmen Serdán, among others. “It very much helps to understand why we are proposing 20 reforms to the Constitution; why we want to return to the Constitution its libertarian spirit, its public character, its social justice orientation, which has been taken away,” he explained.

On March 2 and 3, President López Obrador will undertake a work visit through Veracruz, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, and Puebla to supervise the public work projects and the progress of free medical services.

President López Obrador recalled that the federal government has recovered the National Electricity Industry. As part of rescuing the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), 13 electric power generation plants were acquired from Iberdrola. With this acquisition, the CFE went from producing 39% of the energy consumed in the country to 54%; it is expected that in the coming months, the figure will reach more than 60%.

The Chief Executive regretted the death of four soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty in Tierra Caliente, Michoacán. He sent his condolences to the families of the victims and said that they are already being attended to.