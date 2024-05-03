SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, MAY 3, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded to journalists and opposition activists who accuse his government of harming democracy. The President sarcastically commented that “if doing away with corruption harms democracy, then they’re absolutely right.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounced the smear campaign against Pemex, driven by those who managed the country’s economic policy during the neoliberal period and dedicated themselves to plundering Mexico and the state-owned oil company. “It is like the world turned upside down, those who were corrupt overnight became honest, champions of transparency,” he said.

Pemex general director Octavio Romero Oropeza explained that the companies High Performance Drilling Services and Well Solutions Equipment are not receiving any benefits since Petróleos Mexicanos does not have contracts with them. Since 2022, Pemex launched a web page to provide transparent information on current contracts, amounts, payments, and debts, which has contributed to eliminating “white collar coyotes”. It is available at www.pemex.com/pemexmastransparente

The Mexican government cleaned up the “onerous contracts” in Pemex. An agreement with Ductos del Altiplano was finalized and savings of US$299 million were achieved. Contracts with Trafigura and Braskem Idesa were renegotiated because they contained disadvantageous conditions for Pemex.

Pemex indicators in the current presidential administration:

-In 2018, output was 7 billion barrels per year, while in 2023 production had increased to 7.4 billion barrels.

-51 new oil production fields were incorporated into the company’s operations.

-Pemex produces 97% of the country’s oil, while the other 3% corresponds to private companies.

-12 billion pesos (US$700 million) were invested in rehabilitating six refineries.

-Pemex’s debt has been reduced by US$30 billion.

On Sunday, May 5, President López Obrador will participate in the commemoration of the 162nd anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, in which Mexican soldiers, led by Ignacio Zaragoza, defended the sovereignty and dignity of the Mexican people against Napoleon III’s invading forces.