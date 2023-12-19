SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2023

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that his administration will wait until January to define the future of passenger train service, since that is when the deadline for railroad concession holders to express their interest in providing this service expires. He reiterated that if none of these companies are interested, the State will grant the concessions to other private companies or to those that already operate the Maya Train or the Isthmus Train.

The Mexican government will challenge the law enacted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that allows police officers to detain migrants and provides local judges with the authority to expel them from the United States.

The head of the Executive Branch reported that Grupo Carso acquired 100 percent of the capital stock of Grupo Bal’s oil company, and will invest in the Ichalkil and Pokoch oil fields, which will enable more oil to be produced in the country.

Deputy Minister of Health Ruy López Ridaura said that Pirola, subvariant JN.1 of Covid19, does not pose a major risk to public health. He also announced that the plant developing the Patria vaccine will soon be accredited for good manufacturing practices, which will allow the shots to be produced on a large scale.

IMSS Bienestar has invested over 14.34 billion pesos (US$830 million) to equip hospitals and medical centers in the 23 states where it provides free medical services. From 2018 to 2023, there has been a record increase of 18% in the hiring of specialized doctors for IMSS, IMSS Bienestar, and ISSSTE, with the number of such professionals rising from 32,122 to 44,365.