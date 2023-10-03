Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that three suspects have been arrested for the killing of two Morena poll takers and the disappearance of a third in Chiapas. She said that the case is being attended to and that there will be no impunity. “We will spare no effort, she declared, in relation to the search for the missing poll taker.

President López Obrador reported that during yesterday’s meeting with US officials, productive projects, new investments in Mexico, and the Sonora plan, among other topics, were discussed. He announced that there will be a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to address economic, migration, and drug trafficking issues.

Minister of the Interior Luisa María Alcalde revealed irregularities in the investigations of Morelos Attorney General Uriel Carmona. She emphasized that the feminicide of Ariadna Lopez was the reason for his arrest by the Mexico City District Attorney’s Office. However, Carmona has a network of complicities within the federal judiciary. Next week it will be determined whether Carmona will no longer have immunity so that the Federal Attorney General’s Office can proceed against him.

The President reiterated that time is running out and the students of Chihuahua and Coahuila still do not have textbooks. He called on the Court to resolve the issue of the delivery of these materials because the delay is having a very big effect on the students. He charged that this is due to politicking on the part of the governors of these states.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he will support the athletes who will represent Mexico in the 2023 Central American Games of San Salvador. He reported that the awards that will be granted based on their performance in this sporting event are already ready.