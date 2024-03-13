SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that he would not be passing on any unresolved problems to the incoming administration, as the foundations for the country’s transformation have been laid. He said that whoever replaces him will be able to govern in accordance with the law, enforcing a true rule of law. As an example, he explained that big business will no longer have its tax payments condoned, since Article 28 of the Constitution has been reformed. “The path will be blazed,” the President said.

At least 35 Facebook pages posing as media outlets, active since 2024, circulate content against the Mexican federal government. One of the bodies paying for these pages is the Chihuahua state government. President López Obrador said that the dirty campaigns against him do not work, because “when you have moral authority, you can resist all attacks.”

In the Who’s who in Lies segment it was reported that:

-It is not true that organized crime-related arrests have declined, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

-It is false that a National Guard helicopter crashed along the U.S.-Mexico border.

-A National Guard helicopter did not crash in Culiacán, Sinaloa. The aircraft made a precautionary landing; after being checked it continued its route.

-It is not true that the Mexican Government does not provide protection to journalists. In 2018 798 journalists signed on with the Protection Mechanism, while for January 2024 the corresponding figure was 2,278.

-It was revealed that the company Euthenicks, whose partner is Ximena Céspedes, president of the Communication Committee of the Mexican Employers Confederation (Coparmex), finances the dirty campaign against President López Obrador on Facebook.