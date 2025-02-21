THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025 21 de febrero, 202521 de febrero, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARY Tax CollectionAntonio Martinez, head of the Tax Administration Service (SAT), reported that in 2024, 100.3% of the goal of the Federal Revenue Law was met, with more than 4.95 trillion pesos (US$243.52 billion) being collected. He explained that, from January 1 to February 20, 2025, the Federal Government’s revenue reached more than 965.50 billion pesos (US$47.46 billion), an increase of 10.3 % and 94.3 % of the Federal Revenue Law projection. President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that this increase in revenue collection reflects the end of the regime of corruption and privileges. She pointed out that when everyone complies with the law, good results are obtained, and thanked the population for its punctual payment of taxes that allow for the operation of public programs for the benefit of all. Native Language Day celebrationAlma Rosa Espíndola, head of the National Indigenous Languages Institute, pointed out that Mexico is one of the eight countries with the greatest linguistic diversity. Seven million people in the country have a mother tongue other than Spanish, and there are 68 indigenous languages, in addition to the languages of immigration. Deputy Minister for Sciences and the Humanities Violeta Vázquez explained that the Mexican State recognizes the value of multilingualism and that all indigenous languages have the same status as Spanish as national languages. She also recalled that there is no official language in Mexico. It was reported that, as part of the efforts to revitalize indigenous languages, there are 950 promoters of indigenous language and culture, 23 indigenous cultural radio stations, and 53 community projects, with a budget of over 13 billion pesos (US$640 million). Constitutional reform on the crime of terrorismSheinbaum explained that in the catalog of crimes that merit unofficial pre-trial detention, the crime of terrorism was not included. Therefore, in the bill to reform Articles 19 and 40 of the Constitution, it is proposed to add it to the list. The President explained that with the United States classifying organized crime groups as terrorists does not give it the right to intervene in Mexico. Furthermore, she pointed out that this reform will not damage the country’s image, as Mexico is a nation with great strength and moral authority on an international level. Public security and homicide reductionThe President reiterated that January 2025 was the month with the lowest number of homicides in the past few years. She emphasized that attention is being paid to the root causes and zero impunity is in effect. She also mentioned that the opposition has forgotten the “fake war on drugs” and former Minister of Public Security Genaro García Luna’s relationship with organized crime. Repatriation of “El Mayo” Zambada and sovereigntySheinbaum explained that the request for the repatriation of former drug trafficker “El Mayo” Zambada is being handled by the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR). She emphasized that the central issue is not Zambada himself or his crimes, but the irregularities in his detention and trial, which involves a matter of national sovereignty. Pedro Castillo caseSheinbaum said that in the case of former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo an injustice is being committed and indicated that Mexico will provide him with support within the legal framework. His lawyer, Guido Croxatto, requested support to present the case before international bodies. Navegación de entradas Anterior Recuperadas 26 hectáreas de suelo de conservación en Xochimilco