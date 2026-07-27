THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, JULY 27, 2026

Protecting Children Also Means Transformation

President Claudia Sheinbaum inaugurated a new section dedicated to the impact of social media and digital devices on children and adolescents. She also reported that nearly 70% of parents support regulating cell phone use in schools and announced the ABCs of Emotions to strengthen support for families, teachers, and students.

Sheinbaum: Ruffo Case Stands on Evidence, Not Political Persecution

In response to accusations by PAN leader Jorge Romero, the President rejected the notion of a political use of the justice system. «False, absolutely false. The Prosecutor’s Office provided considerable evidence in this case,» she stated, noting that the investigation is not limited to former Baja California PAN governor Ernesto Ruffo but involves a fuel smuggling network with at least eight detainees responsible for defrauding the government.

Acapulco Will Have a More Resilient Water System

Sheinbaum reported that the National Water Commission (Conagua) is building new infrastructure to guarantee water supply in Acapulco following damage caused by hurricanes Paulina, Otis, and John. Through radial wells, network rehabilitation, and treatment plants, the aim is to ensure supply even in the face of future natural phenomena, especially in the most vulnerable communities.

Sheinbaum Rejects Milei’s Accusations

In response to accusations by Argentine President Javier Milei, who claimed Mexico, Brazil, and the U.S. Democratic Party were financing a supposed campaign against Argentina, Sheinbaum replied that «there is no campaign against any country in the world nor against any government in the world.» She reiterated that Mexico’s foreign policy is guided by respect for sovereignty and national self-determination.

SEP to Review Militarized Schools in the Wake of Dafne Zapata Case

It was reported that militarized education is not authorized by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) or the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), and a national review of these institutions was announced following the death of 13-year old Dafne Zapata. The Mexican government will strengthen oversight to prevent any mistreatment, in line with the principles of the New Mexican School and the protection of children and adolescents.

Mexico and U.S. Advance in Reopening Livestock Border

Sheinbaum reported that, after more than a year of combating the screwworm plague, Mexico and the United States are advancing in reopening the border for livestock exports. The President highlighted the release of sterile flies and support for Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, and Coahuila, adding that the reopening will begin in Sonora. «It speaks to good collaboration between both governments,» she explained.

Mexico Promotes Its Champions

Sheinbaum recognized Isaac del Toro’s historic third place in the Tour de France and Mexico’s leadership in the Central American and Caribbean Games. She highlighted the support from Conade and scholarships for athletes, stating that these achievements are built with discipline, sports, and opportunities for youth.