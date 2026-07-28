THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2026

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum waves at the crowd as she leaves the Congress of the Union after her inauguration ceremony, in Mexico City on October 1, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

SUMMARY

Truth is a People’s Right

President Claudia Sheinbaum presented the guidelines for protecting audiences’ rights in relation to radio and television. A consultation will be open from July 27 to August 21. Media outlets will be required to distinguish between news, opinion, and advertising; guarantee truthful information, the right of reply, accessibility, codes of ethics, and ombudsmen. «It has nothing to do with censorship. It is a process of self-regulation. The goal is to have no lies,» she explained.

*Registration Protects Citizens, It Does Not Subject Them to Surveillance

68 million cell phone lines have already been registered. The process is carried out by the carriers and they only safeguard the user’s name, CURP fiscal ID, and phone number. The government does not store this data and can only access it with a court order in investigations of crimes or missing persons/enforced disappearances. The goal is to minimize crimes committed via phone to the greatest extent possible.

Ruffo Appel: «This is Not Trivial»

Sheinbaum rejected claims that the case of former Baja California PAN governor Ernesto Ruffo Appel amounts to political persecution and maintained that the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) investigation indicates the existence of a network of fuel smuggling and the corresponding fiscal fraud known as huachicol, in which Ruffo is accused of being the main shareholder of one of the companies involved. «This is not something trivial. It is a criminal matter,» the Prersident stated and confirmed that there is coordination with the United States to review related operations.

The People Govern in Mexico

The President rejected the statements made by US authorities and defended national sovereignty. «I am not going to get into a debate. The people govern in Mexico,» Sheinbaum stated. She pointed out that Mexico should not be a topic in foreign electoral campaigns and reiterated that there is cooperation with the United States, but without subordination.

Employment Continues to Grow

Sheinbaum denied that employment is down and explained that the comparison being circulated is based on an incorrect criterion, as December and January reflect seasonal behavior. The President pointed out that, when comparing the periods correctly, Mexico registers more than 425,000 new jobs. «It is a seasonal issue that occurs in Mexico,» she explained.

Support for UNAM with Respect for its Autonomy

The Mexican government stated that the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) should, within the framework of its autonomy, resolve the irregularities in the admission exam and determine if a crime occurred for the Prosecutor’s Office to intervene. Furthermore, it offered support through the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and called on public universities to expand their enrollment. «All institutions of higher education must expand their enrollment; they have the capacity to do so,» the President stated.

Mexico Maintains its Solidarity with Cuba

Mexico reaffirmed its solidarity with Cuba and announced a new shipment of humanitarian aid to the island. This in addition to two shipments of aid to Venezuela next week. What is involved is «people’s national sovereignty and the support we can continue to provide to Cuba,» the President explained.