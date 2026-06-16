THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 2026

s En México es como si alguien defendiera a Victoriano Huerta, señaló ayer la jefa del Ejecutivo.

SUMMARY

Public Safety: Fewer Homicides and More Results

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that between September 2024 and May 2026, intentional homicides fell by 46%, or 39 fewer homicides per day. In addition, May 2026 was the month with the fewest homicides in the last 12 years.

Eight states account for 54% of the country’s homicides —among them Chihuahua, with 7.7% of the national total— while 28 states managed to reduce their daily average number of homicides. Sheinbaum explained that “thanks to the strategy and honesty, we are seeing results.”

Greater Investment and Shared Prosperity

In light of the 2.1% growth in industrial activity, Sheinbaum announced that new private and public-private investments will arrive in the second half of 2026 to strengthen the economy.

Sheinbaum emphasized that growth must translate into well-being for the people and recalled that during former President López Obrador’s administration, 13.4 million people were lifted out of poverty. She stressed that “Progress without justice is not progress. There must be a distribution of wealth.”

Security: Intelligence and Results

From October 2024 to May 2026, more than 56,000 suspects have been arrested, including 57 high-priority targets. In addition, more than 2,000 clandestine drug laboratories were dismantled, along with the seizure of 419 metric tons of drugs, and nearly 30,000 firearms.

The President emphasized that these results are the product of a strategy based on intelligence, data analysis, and a focused effort on regions with the highest crime rates.

Parity, Yes; Tailor-Made Rules, No

Sheinbaum defended gender parity and recalled that “this is what we have always fought for.” However, she also noted that it must be guaranteed through national rules and not with tailor-made local provisions. The President insisted that women must compete in races with a real chance of winning and not be relegated to uncompetitive candidacies. She reiterated that “if it’s done in a single state, it’s often tied to a specific person, which is why it’s better to follow the national rule on a parity basis.”