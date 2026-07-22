THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2026

SUMMARY

#MiercolesDeVivienda» en Michoacan

The Mexican government reported that the housing program is 25% complete in Michoacán, with a target of 82,000 homes. In addition, 48 homes were delivered, advancing families’ right to decent housing and a property of their own with well-being.

Coordination that transforms the State of Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum and State of Mexico Governor Delfina Gómez highlighted coordination between the two governments to promote mobility, water, healthcare, education, and infrastructure projects, with record investments aimed at addressing decades of backlog and improving well-being.

Security strategy is producing results

The State of Mexico recorded its lowest average number of homicides in 19 years in 2026, with a 58% reduction. Programs for young people are also being strengthened through education, culture, and prevention as part of the strategy to build peace.

Mexico is reducing homicides

The President reported that the daily average number of intentional homicides fell from 87 in September 2024 to 45.4 in June 2026, a reduction of nearly 46%. Sheinbaum emphasized that the results are based on addressing root causes of crime, strengthening the National Guard, intelligence, and coordination.

Mexico firmly defends its interests

The President reported that Mexico presented its arguments regarding the new U.S. tariffs. This Thursday, she will receive the U.S. trade representative to continue the dialogue in defense of the economy, jobs, and the USMCA, based on respect and sovereignty.