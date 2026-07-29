THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 2026

SUMMARY

Mexico grows as an automotive power

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced an investment of US$649 million to produce, for the first time, a 100% Mexican-made electric vehicle in Nuevo León. The project will create 500 jobs this year and 1,500 by 2030, strengthen domestic suppliers, and boost electromobility. In a context of tariffs and trade uncertainty, the investment was highlighted as proof of global industry confidence in Mexico’s talent and production capacity.

Mexico strengthens its trade position

The President said that “we want the best conditions for Mexico,” noting that while the Mexican and U.S. economies are deeply integrated, the country will not depend on U.S. decisions. With 85% of exports tariff-free, Plan México promotes the domestic market, manufacturing, productive investment, and market diversification, including a trade agreement with Europe.

Fovissste returns to building entry level housing

After 34 years, Fovissste laid the cornerstone for a new housing complex in Puebla. The program includes building 100,000 homes with an investment of 60 billion pesos (US$3.45 billion), prioritizing lower-income workers. It moves away from the neoliberal model of unaffordable loans to restore the right to decent housing.

It’s up to the Prosecutor’s Office to Investigate Ruffo Appel

In response to allegations attributed to drug kingpin Joaquín Guzmán Loera concerning supposed protection by former PAN governor of Baja California Ruffo Appel for the Arellano Félix group, the President said these were similar accusations to those made by Felipe Calderón in 2017. Sheinbaum explained that the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to open a new line of investigation.

Audience rights and child protection are strengthened

Sheinbaum indicated that the guidelines on audience rights continue to be in consultation to guarantee plural information and people’s right to be heard: “It is the audiences, not the government, that will be able to complain.” She also announced that regulation of artificial intelligence will be promoted to protect children and adolescents, as well as copyrights.

Food insecurity is declining

The President said food insecurity is at its lowest level, with a 16% reduction, though it still affects 21.6 million people. To help reverse this, the program Corn is the Root will support 350,000 producers this year, with the goal of reaching one million, strengthening production, native corn, and rural well-being.

Lie Detector

• It is not true that the Guidelines for the Protection of Audience Rights seek to censor and persecute media outlets.

• It is not true that the United States imposed a new 10% tariff on Mexico.

• It is not true that President Claudia Sheinbaum will eliminate Mexico’s asylum system.

• It is not true that an Army convoy escorted the Sinaloa governor on leave in July 2026.

• It is not true that the Ministry of Wellbeing sends text messages about alleged pending balances.