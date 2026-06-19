MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — JUNE 17, 2026

Contents: Party Time! Morena Hits Its Teens — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: A Morenista Assesses His Party — Interview with Javier Bravo, archaeologist, teacher, and union activist at the University of Guanajuato. Bravo has been an activist with Morena since the party’s inception

Reflections: La Palabra Musical is Back in Living Color! — By José Navarro, Literary Vato Loco, an Aztlaneco/Chicano poet, teacher and activist whose writings are inspired by life experiences and the people’s struggles for social, political, cultural and linguistic rights.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Samuel Martínez.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.substack.com/p/mexico-solidarity-bulletin-61726-ee5