MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 273 — MAY 6, 2026

Contents: Land and Liberty: The Struggle Continues — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Restore Campesino Rights, Reject the USMCA — Interview with José Jacobo Femat, peasant leader, President of the Confederation of Peasant and Popular Organizations (COCYP) and member of the National Indigenous, Peasant and Social Assembly (ANiCS).

Reflections: US Doesn’t Give a Shit About Drug Traffic — By José Luis Granados Ceja, Mexico City-based journalist and political analyst. He currently covers Latin America for Drop Site News

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

read the full edition on line:

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/273

And check out:

*MEXICO SOLIDARITY MEDIA: Our website for current news and analysis in English

*COMPAÑEROS: NEW! Sign up here for Mexico Solidarity Media’s weekly newsletter

*¡SOBERANÍA! (Sovereignty): For entertaining exposés of events in Mexico in English, catch our podcast with José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth.

*Sin Muros with English subtitles: José Luis and Kurt host a weekly TV show on Canal Once that analyzes Mexico-US relations with English subtitles.

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