MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 275 — MAY 20, 2026

Contents: A Rose by Any Other Name… Smells as Sweet: US Foreign Policy and Mexico — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Interview with Teri Mattson, long time solidarity activist with extensive experience in the region. Mattson currently works with the Venezuela Solidarity Network, the SanctionsKill coalition and CODEPINK’s Latin America team. She also hosts and produces the YouTUbe program and podcast WTF is Going on in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Reflections: Who “owns» art? — By activist Vicky Hamlin, a retired tradeswoman, shop steward, and painter.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

To read the full issue: https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/275/

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*MEXICO SOLIDARITY MEDIA: Our website for current news and analysis in English

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*¡SOBERANÍA! (Sovereignty): For entertaining exposés of events in Mexico in English, catch our podcast with José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth.

*Sin Muros with English subtitles: José Luis and Kurt host a weekly TV show on Canal Once that analyzes Mexico-US relations with English subtitles.

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