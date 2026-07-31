SPORTS AS DIPLOMACY: EVERYBODY LOVES MEXICO — SOBERANIA, THE MEXICAN POLITICS PODCAST — NO. 113

In episode 113 of Soberanía, hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth kick off with a celebration — Mexico has advanced past a knockout stage at the World Cup for the first time since 1986, and the country’s hospitality has won hearts worldwide, especially with its embrace of the Iranian team. They argue this moment reveals Mexico’s genuine sportsmanship and internationalist spirit, in stark contrast to the U.S. government’s petty and xenophobic treatment of Iran.

Next, they examine two new developments on the Mexican right: the registration of a new opposition party, “Somos México,” and the PAN’s latest relaunch. The hosts break down the recycled cast of characters behind Somos México — oligarchs, failed politicians, and former electoral officials — and question whether it can survive the requirement to win 3% of the vote on its own in the next election. The PAN’s new platform, meanwhile, reads like a greatest hits of failed neoliberal policies: privatizing the Dos Bocas refinery, scrapping the new public health system, drone patrols, mega-prisons, and tax cuts that the same party previously raised.

Losers and Haters takes aim at a New York Times piece that claims Morena officials are secretly cooperating with U.S. investigators. The hosts dismantle the article’s sourcing — eight anonymous “people involved in conversations” who are never quoted, recycled allegations from the same reporters who previously insinuated AMLO’s sons were caught on video picking up drug money (a claim never substantiated), and the endless parade of the same irrelevant Mexican commentators. It’s a case study in lazy, source-free rumor peddling dressed up as prestige journalism.

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