LIAR, LIAR, TEN-GALLON HAT ON FIRE: EX-AMBASSADOR SALAZAR CAUGHT UP IN SCANDAL OF HIS OWN MAKING — SOBERANA, THE MEXICAN POLITICAL PODCAST — NO. 114

n episode 114 of Soberanía, hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth (broadcasting remotely) cover a week of diplomatic scandals, World Cup drama, and economic news.

The episode opens with the explosive revelation that the FBI has donated the plane used to kidnap Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada to a museum — effectively admitting U.S. involvement in the operation after years of denials. The hosts break down how Ken Salazar, the former U.S. ambassador, lied repeatedly about the incident. They connect this to the broader pattern of U.S. hypocrisy: negotiating with cartels while accusing Mexico of doing the same, and violating sovereignty while demanding cooperation.

Next, they turn to FIFA’s corruption on full display during the World Cup. From Trump personally intervening to overturn a red card for the U.S. star player, to blatant calls that robbed Iran and Egypt, the hosts argue the tournament now has a massive asterisk. Yet they also highlight Mexico’s stellar performance as a host — welcoming England fans, embracing the Iranian team, and earning praise from supporters’ groups worldwide — in stark contrast to the U.S. government’s xenophobic and petty behavior.

The episode also examines Mexico’s return to the top 10 for foreign direct investment, with $41 billion in 2025. While the hosts acknowledge the importance of capital inflows, they caution that FDI doesn’t automatically translate into quality jobs or reduced inequality, and note the tension between attracting investment and the U.S. demands for a veto on Chinese trade in USMCA negotiations.

Losers and Haters takes aim at Argentine journalist Eduardo Feinmann, who went on a xenophobic rant against Mexico. The hosts note his ties to Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the Mexican billionaire who wants to be president, and contrast his hateful rhetoric with the hospitality Mexico showed the world during the World Cup.

available on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jBE8c–_rM