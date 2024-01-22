SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JANUARY 22, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted some of his administration’s principles:

-Not allowing corruption. In five years, savings of close to 2 trillion pesos (US$117 billion) have been obtained.

-Republican Austerity.

-Not allowing impunity.

-Delivering resources from the bottom to the top of the social pyramid.

-Direct delivery of assistance from Well-Being Programs to their recipients without intermediaries.

The President emphasized economic achievements. Thirty million families receive assistance from one or another Well-Being Program. The peso is the strongest currency worldwide against the dollar; Mexico has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the world.

The Chairman of Maseca’s Board of Directors informed President López Obrador that in 2024 there will be no increase in the price of corn flour.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) and the Querétaro state government signed an agreement to resolve the water supply problem in the state capital’s metropolitan area. Among the water projects to be developed is the “Batán System, water for all” under which two water treatment plants will be installed and supply of the vital liquid will be increased by 1,500 liters per second.

Minister of Foreign Relations Alicia Bárcena reported that among the achievements of the meeting with high-level U.S. officials to address the migratory situation were the following:

-Acknowledgement of Mexico’s efforts to reduce the flow of migrants by half.

-Establishing that migration is not an issue exclusive to Mexico and the U.S., but to all of the Americas.

-To work more on expanding channels for orderly migration.