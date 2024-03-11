SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2024

“Politics is made with ideals, with principles. It is not about succeeding at all cost without moral scruples of any kind, and you cannot achieve any post discarding pieces of dignity along the way, because you cannot govern without moral authority, without political authority,” said President López Obrador.

Mexico has one of the lowest gasoline prices in the world. It is in 8th place among OECD countries, with a price of US$1.36 per liter.

Pemex Director Octavio Romero will report on the pollutants emitted by the Cadereyta refinery, in order to avoid the manipulation that some conservative elements are trying to exert. The Mexican President said that the refinery is not operating outside the norms and criticized those who are trying to close these plants, as he pointed out that industries cannot function without oil.

President López Obrador sent his condolences to the family of the young man who was murdered at a checkpoint in the state of Guerrero set up by state police. He explained that, according to initial reports, it was an abuse of authority, for which he declared that those responsible will be punished and there will be no impunity. The officers involved are already in custody. The Federal General Attorney’s Office (FGR9 has already taken over the investigation of the case.

President López Obrador hailed the women who participated in the peaceful March 8 demonstrations. “Non-violence is the most effective way to fight for ideals; you cannot confront violence with violence, you cannot confront evil with evil,” he said.