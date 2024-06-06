SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JUNE 6, 2024

In response to those who question the results of the June 2 elections, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador replied that “they do not want to accept the new reality […] Why not understand the rearrangements, the changes, why not analyze a little of what the Revolution of Consciences that began years ago with the participation of millions of Mexicans, women and men was?”

According to the Congressional District tallies of the June 2 elections, as of 8:55 a.m., June 6, with 99.79% of the polling station results tabulated, Claudia Sheinbaum’s victory was reaffirmed with 59.76% of the vote, that is, 35,852,403 votes.

President López Obrador ruled out closing the border with the United States, since it is a factor for economic, commercial, and social integration. Furthermore, it would have a serious effect on the economies of both countries.

On the 15th anniversary of the ABC Day Care Center tragedy, President López Obrador recalled that the unfortunate event occurred due to the privatization of the day care centers. In the current government, another mechanism of support for the care of minors was created, without intermediaries. Since 2019, the victims and families of the ABC Day Care Center fire have been receiving support such as scholarships, medical care, and life pension.

Allocation of budgetary resources to The Clinic is Ours program by state (third installment):

-Baja California: 79 million pesos (US$4.5 million) for 117 health-care centers.

-Baja California Sur: 34 million pesos (US$1.93 million) for 54 health-care centers.

-Sonora: 109 million pesos (US$6.21 million) for 220 health-care centers.

-Sinaloa: 161 million pesos (US$9.18 million) for 316 health-care centers.

-Tamaulipas: 209 million pesos (US$11.92 million) for 400 health-care centers.

-Zacatecas: 142 million pesos (US$8.10 million) for 292 health-care centers.

-San Luis Potosí: 238 million pesos (US$13.57 million) for 392 health-care centers.

-Michoacán: 376 million pesos (US$21.45) for 686 health-care centers.