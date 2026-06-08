“OLINIA IS TRANSFORMATION AND MEXICO IS IN TRANSFORMATION”: PRESIDENT CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PRESENTS THE OLINIA 1 ELECTRIC VEHICLE

• It will have a starting price of 150,000 pesos (US$, 8,582) VAT included, generating savings of 50,000 pesos (US$2,860) per year just on fuel. The goal is to begin initial deliveries in summer 2027.

• Olinia 1 can carry up to 6 people, all seated and wearing seat belts. It has enough space to accommodate a person in a wheelchair.

• With more than 125 kilometers of range per charge, the vehicle achieves an operating cost of 49 cents per km at an electricity rate of 4 pesos (US0.23) per kilowatt-hour. As a result, its operation costs 5 times less than a gasoline vehicle and less than half of what it costs to drive a motorcycle.

President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo headed the presentation of Olinia 1, the first Mexican electric vehicle. This represents the transformation Mexico is undergoing by reflecting the vision of a country that wagers on education, science, technology, and innovation as drivers of well-being.

“Olinia represents much more than an electric car. It represents a seed — the seed of a new innovation ecosystem built from within Mexico, the seed of a national industry that can grow from the ground up, driven by knowledge, creativity, and the work of thousands of Mexican men and women, the seed of a mixed economy in which universities, research centers, the State, and the creative initiative of society collaborate to develop new technologies, new solutions, and new national capacities.

“That is why Olinia is movement: movement between the Mexico we inherited and the Mexico we are building together, movement between our history and our hope, movement between the creativity of our youth and the possibilities of a new stage of national development that creates, innovates, and has confidence in itself. Therefore, Olinia is innovation, it is creativity, it is transformation. Olinia is the hope of a Mexico that recognizes in its young people the strength of its present and its future, because when Mexico places its trust in the intelligence and creativity of its people there is nothing that can stop it. Olinia is transformation and Mexico is in transformation. Congratulations to everyone who is making possible what once seemed impossible — “¡sí se puede”, “yes we can!” President Sheinbaum declared at Air Squadron (Hangar) 702, Military Air Base (B.A.M.) No. 1.