SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, MAY 9, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that the Federal Electricity Commission is working so that there is no interruption of electric power due to demand being greater than what is generated, as a result of high temperatures. “It is a transitory question, we are already taking care of it,” he explained, in reference to the blackouts that have occurred in some states.

President López Obrador called on the entire population to report cases of corruption, whether large or small, to the authorities. In the fight against this crime, the Mexican government has saved between 2 and 4 trillion pesos (US$110 to US$220 billion).

The President questioned María Amparo Casar being the president of Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity even though she illegally collected a pension from Pemex, acquired through an act of corruption. “They can act dishonestly, but at the same time say that the pension for senior citizens is populism,” he commented.

Starting tomorrow, the Mexican government will remove the morning presidential press conferences from social networks, 24 hours after they are broadcast. “Once the election is over, we will upload them again,” the president said.

It is not true that Mexico is delaying the accrediting of U.S. agents to operate in the country. The Ministry of Foreign Relations explained that there is a specific procedure for accrediting agents, which is universally followed. The visas have already been issued. “We have no interest in denying them visas […] there are certain rules that have to be complied with,” López Obrador said.