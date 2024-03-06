SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador charged that, due to the election campaign period, the issue of violence is being magnified for political purposes. However, he felt that it will not have an impact on society because “the people are very conscious and politicized.”

“Not applying the so-called neoliberal model works,” the Mexican president said, pointing out that the country’s economy is growing and record foreign investment has been posted. He recalled that neoliberal policies led Mexico to disaster.

President López Obrador reported that in 20 days he will meet with the parents of the missing Ayotzinapa students to show them the evidence of how the investigation was manipulated to protect certain interests and prominent individuals. He said that he will expose the lawyers and human rights defenders who have profited from the case in order to attack the federal government.

From March 7 to 10, the President will visit Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Quintana Roo, Campeche, Tabasco, Morelos, and Mexico City to supervise the progress of the IMSS Bienestar program.

In the Who’s Who in Lies segment it was reported that:

-More than 90% of the messages sent with the hashtag “Narco Presidente” are generated by automated bots.

-According to a study published by the daily newspaper Milenio, 30% of the population is angered by the negative campaigns in social networks and 60% rejects them.