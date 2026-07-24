THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2026

SUMMARY

Morelos advances with a security strategy that is delivering results

Plan Morelos continues to deliver results. Thanks to coordination between the federal and state governments, intentional homicides fell by 54%, and June 2026 was the month with the fewest cases since 2019. The strategy combines intelligence operations, preventive measures, and attention to root causes of violence to build peace.

Well-being for the countryside and transformative public work projects

Sugarcane producers are strengthening their activity with more government support. Most are already receiving Production for Well-being stipends. In addition, the sugar export quota to the United States will increase from 250,000 to 1 million tons, boosting the countryside and improving conditions for families involved in sugarcane production.

Perception of insecurity continues to fall

According to the National Statistics Institute (INEGI), the perception of insecurity has declined for seven consecutive months. While in 2018 eight out of ten Mexicans felt unsafe in the country’s major cities, today the figure is around six out of ten, reflecting a sustained downward trend.

Mexico defends the USMCA with sovereignty

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that there are no new tariffs for Mexico and described the meeting with the U.S. trade representative as positive. She reiterated that Mexico supports rules of origin within the USMCA, always prioritizing economic integration that benefits both countries.

Investigation into the fiscal fuel fraud network advances

The Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is continuing its investigation into what is known as huachicol fiscal, contraband fuel imports based on falsified fiscal documentation, the network of which is linked to the Mexican company Ingemar. The President confirmed that former Baja California government Ernesto Ruffo Appel is the main shareholder and that eight suspects have already been arrested. The FGR reiterated that this is a prosecutorial investigation and not a political persecution.

Morelos advances with public work projects for well-being

The Mexican government announced a record investment for the state of Morelos that includes the construction of six hospitals, 15 upper-secondary education campuses, the Rosario Castellanos University, hydraulic work projects, road infrastructure, and an expansion of Housing for Well-being to a target of 24,000 homes this year.

The people stand with their President

Sheinbaum highlighted the support she received from Mexicans during her visit to the United States. The President said that fewer Mexicans today are forced to migrate and recognized the commitment of the national team, which regained fans’ support thanks to its effort and performance.