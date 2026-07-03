THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, JULY 3, 2026

SUMMARY

The Michoacán Plan Moves Forward with Peace, Well-Being, and Justice

Governor Ramírez Bedolla noted that the Michoacán Plan for Peace and Justice is yielding results thanks to coordination with Mexican government. This initiative benefits 4.7 million people, providing support to 27,000 families and scholarships/stipends to 842,000 students.

The daily average number of intentional homicides decreased by 37% in Michoacan and President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that “the Security Cabinet has been instructed to eradicate extortion in the state.”

Better Healthcare for Guerrero and the Amuzga Region

The President oversaw the advances registered at the Ometepec General Hospital. In addition, the IMSS-Bienestar program announced an investment of over 70 million pesos (US$4 million) to bolster medical care in the Amuzga region, including the renovation of the Hemodialysis Clinic. Sheinbaum reiterated that the government continues to strengthen the right to healthcare, especially in historically neglected communities.

More Infrastructure, Development, and Well-being for Michoacán

A record investment is underway, including highways, rural roads, and the cleanup of Lake Pátzcuaro, as well as additional support for producers and the “Sembrando Vida” agricultural support program. Furthermore, progress is being made on the Justice Plans for the Purépecha People in collaboration with the corresponding Indigenous communities, the El Bajío Development Hub, and the strengthening of the port of Lázaro Cárdenas.

20 Years After the 2006 Election Fraud

In response to a post by former president Felipe Calderón about his “victory,” Sheinbaum reiterated that fraud occurred in 2006 and recommended the film “Fraude: México 2006”. She recalled the attempt to remove then Mexico City mayor Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s immunity, the campaign of lies by business groups, and the irregularities in the election vote count that led to the “vote by vote, polling station by polling station” recount demand. Sheinbaum maintained that “López Obrador would have been president in 2006” and asserted that Calderón usurped the presidency for six years. In relation to a possible truth commission, she noted that “there’s one small detail: they burned all the ballots.”

USMCA Provides Certainty for Continued Investment in Mexico

The President rejected the claim that the USMCA was poorly negotiated and explained that the treaty remains in effect until 2036 and can be renewed for an additional 16 years during that period. She noted that the United States is promoting a protectionist agenda, but argued that Mexico is entering the next review in a stronger position: “We are very optimistic. There is certainty for investing in Mexico, and the treaty remains in place,” the President explained.

Sheinbaum Acknowledges El Universal’s Public Apology

Sheinbaum acknowledged the public apology that El Universal offered to President López Obrador and the family of Carlos Monsiváis for publishing unsubstantiated information. “It’s good that they did so,” she said, noting that, although there are differences with the newspaper’s editorial line, acknowledging a mistake strengthens the practice of journalism.