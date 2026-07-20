THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, JULY 20, 2026

The People’s Mañanera

MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE

Monday, July 20, 2026

SUMMARY

Mexico engages the world with dignity, respect, and sovereignty

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that a relationship of respect and dialogue is maintained with the United States and Canada, while defending national interests and the interests of Mexicans abroad.

At the World Cup final she held conversations concerning the USMCA, trade, and the situation of Mexican nationals in the United States, and noted that the ability to coordinate among the three countries was demonstrated. Sheinbaum stated that a good relationship has been sought, but that does not mean remaining silent in the face of differences or giving up defending Mexico.

Cooperation yes, subordination no: sovereignty is respected

Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that agents of foreign governments in Mexico must comply with the Constitution and the National Security Law. The President recalled that, given the presence of U.S. agents without authorization in Chihuahua, their withdrawal was requested, and she made it clear that no foreign operations can be carried out outside the law.

“We seek a good relationship, but without bowing our heads. Mexico’s independence is not negotiable,” she said.

The right-wing’s proposal: regressive, Porfirian, and anti-democratic

Sheinbaum rejected the right-wing’s proposals that seek to restrict women’s right to vote and condition this right on passing exams.

“At its core, there is hatred of the people. They want an elite to govern Mexico,” the President explained. Sheinbaum recalled that democracy is built on the basis of equality and defended the fact that the vote of the richest person in Mexico is worth exactly the same as that of the poorest person. We are all equal before the law and have the right to decide who governs us.

Mexico opens a national debate to protect children and youth in the digital age

The President announced a debate on the impact of social media, cell phones, and artificial intelligence in order to draft a policy of regulation, digital education, and responsible use.

Sheinbaum explained that “we do not want it to be an idea from the government toward society, but rather to build consensus to regulate platforms.” In Mexico, 16 states already limit the use of cell phones in schools, and more than 20,000 participants have taken part in forums.

Ruffo case: the FGR is investigating illegal fuel imports and tax fraud

Sheinbaum reported that for about a year the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) has been investigating the case involving former PAN governor of Baja California Ruffo Appel.

“It involves illegal imports because they report a lower volume and declare that they are bringing in another product that does not pay the IEPS tax, and that is tax fraud,” she said. The investigation includes abandoned rail tank cars in Coahuila and possible losses to the public treasury of more than 4.5 billion pesos (US$260 million).