THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2026

SUMMARY

A World Cup for Everyone: Mexico Ready to Welcome the World

President Claudia Sheinbaum declared that “Mexico is ready to welcome thousands of visitors to our country.”

Sheinbaum also confirmed the free Fan Fest in Mexico City’s Zócalo square as part of the 2026 Social World Cup, a strategy to bring the World Cup experience to the entire population. “We want the World Cup to transcend the stadiums and reach all the people of Mexico,” she explained.

Youth, Sports, and Community: The Social Legacy of the World Cup

As part of the 2026 Social World Cup, more than 6,000 sports fields have been renovated, 4,645 World Cup murals have been painted, and more than 1.3 million young people have been mobilized in collective community labor and activities.

In addition, Estrella, a student from Tamaulipas, will perform the ceremonial kick-off for the opening match, and the Women’s Futsal Team from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua was recognized, with Ángela de la Peña—who is being scouted by FIFA—standing out among its members.

Dialogue with Teachers and Guarantees for the World Cup

The Mexican government is maintaining the dialogue with the radical dissident teachers’ current, the CNTE, and announced a national consultation, school by school and teacher by teacher, to shape future educational reforms. “We want teachers to directly decide what the relationship between the government and the teaching profession should be,” President Sheinbaum explained.

Furthermore, it is guaranteed that the planned protest demonstrations will be peaceful, and the necessary conditions are in place for the opening of the 2026 World Cup to proceed as planned.

Coordinated social media campaign detected

Sheinbaum reported that the President’s Press and Legal Affairs departments detected a coordinated campaign to amplify narratives of discontent against the government on social media. “They seek to make people believe that our government lacks support, when direct contact with the people reveals a different reality,” she said.

The President noted that the perception promoted on some platforms does not match what she observes during her travels across the country.

Sheinbaum Defends Continuation of the USMCA

President Sheinbaum expressed her support for the continuation of the USMCA, arguing that it benefits Mexico, the United States, and Canada. “The USMCA is one of President Trump’s greatest achievements,” she declared.

Sheinbaum emphasized that the region’s economies are complementary and that “increasing employment here also increases employment there,” so she expressed confidence that the agreement will be strengthened during its review process.