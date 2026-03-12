THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2026

SUMMARY

Electoral Plan B: fewer privileges and more resources for the people

President Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated that the Electoral Reform proposal sought to reduce privileges and spending in elections and financing for political parties so that resources could be allocated to the needs of the people. Following the vote, which did not obtain a 2/3 majority, she will submit a Plan B that proposes caps on congressional budgets, fewer councilors, and allows for consultations on electoral issues, in addition to extending the presidential recall referendums to the third or fourth year in office.

The President emphasized that the goal of the transformation is clear: to apply republican austerity and ensure that public funds are allocated to the people, not to bolstering political privileges.

LIBRE Centers: national support network for women

The Mexican government is promoting the expansion of LIBRE Centers for women, with the goal of establishing one in each municipality during the current presidential administration. In 2025, a total of 678 centers were in operation, and in 2026, an additional 323 more will open, reaching a total of 1,001, as part of the national goal of 2,478 centers. These centers offer psychological attention, legal advice, and social support, seeking to prevent violence and guarantee support for women.

Mexico and Colombia call for peace

Sheinbaum spoke with Colombian President Gustavo Petro about the international situation, and they agreed to promote a call for peace and dialogue in response to global conflicts. They also addressed issues of regional cooperation and the situation in the Middle East, reaffirming Mexico’s foreign policy based on the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Magna gasoline remains at 24 pesos

An agreement was reached with the gasoline sector to maintain the price of Magna gasoline at 24 pesos (US$1.37) per liter for six months, with the aim of protecting families’ finances and avoiding inflationary pressures. Sheinbaum pointed out that this stability has been achieved by combating fuel theft and simplifying paperwork procedures.