THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress in attending to damages caused by heavy rainfall

Minister of Communications, Infrastructure, and Transportation Jesús Esteva said there were 358 critical situations reported in Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Veracruz, of which 99 have been attended to, 115 are in the process of receiving assistance, and 144 are pending, with 39 bridges damaged. Participating in the efforts are 4,741 workers, 667 machines, and 41 helicopters.

By state:

Hidalgo: 65 municipalities affected

Puebla: 23 municipalities affected

Querétaro: 4 municipalities affected

San Luis Potosí: 10 situations, 9 in the process of being attended to

Veracruz: 10 municipalities affected

CFE restores 91% of electric power

In coordination with the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) and Civil Protection, the Federal Electricity Commission announced that 91% of electric power has been restored in Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, and Querétaro.

CONAGUA actions in response to the rainy season

Efraín Morales, head of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA), reported that a comprehensive river desilting program is underway in Guerrero, Tabasco, Hidalgo, Estado de México, Tlaxcala, Querétaro, Jalisco, Veracruz, and Chiapas.

In addition, collectors, barriers, walls, and protective structures are being erected to reinforce infrastructure and reduce risks during the rainy season.

House-to-house census of affected households

The census began in 30 municipalities, focusing on Poza Rica, Veracruz and the most affected areas. Yesterday, 4,178 households were registered and 5,000 young people from the Youth Building the Future (Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro) program will help with cleanup efforts.

In addition, the number of Servidores de la Nación social workers will be increased in order to be able to reach all affected households.

350,000 women now have their Mujeres Bienestar card

Minister of Well-Being Ariadna Montiel announced that more than 350,000 women have received their card, many gaining access for the first time to an income after years of unpaid work.

Medical and vaccination brigades in 5 states

471 health brigades have been deployed, with a goal of reaching 1,000. Each brigade includes a doctor, a nurse, and a promoter. So far, the following number of consultations have been provided: 6,252 in IMSS-Bienestar; 1,384 in IMSS, and 142 in Pemex. There are 90 hospitalized flood victims, all are in stable condition.

In addition, vector brigades for fumigation and mosquito control have been activated. A total of 5,859 healthcare workers are participating in 227 brigades and 46 mobile units.

IMSS Bienestar intensifies medical attention following the heavy rainfalls

By the end of the week, 33 medical units will reopen. Nineteen mobile units and 47 brigades have been mobilized and 14 million pharmaceuticals have been delivered.

151 medical tents will be installed in four states, with 347 brigades and six rapid-response surgical teams deployed.

Economic support and productive reactivation

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard participated in the Emergency Committee to evaluate actions for local economic recovery, in coordination with business chambers.

Two new programs for youth

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced:

The expansion of the “Youth Joining the Neighborhood” program nationwide.

The creation of 100 «Unstoppable México» High-Performance Community Centers for sports and professional training activities.

The plan is to replicate the PILARES model, consisting of community centers offering a wide array of cultural, sports, and social assistance activities, in coordination with state governments.

Direct and corruption-free disaster response

The President reported that this year, 19 billion pesos (US$1.03 billion) are available for emergencies, of which nearly 3 billion (U$160 million) have already been used.

Sheinbaum recalled that the old National Disaster Fund (Fonden) was plagued by bureaucracy and corruption, and that those defending it “long to have those privileges again.” She emphasized that now, resources are used transparently and directly for the benefit of the people.

Recognition to Clara Brugada for her first year in office

Sheinbaum congratulated Mexico City’s head of government, Clara Brugada Molina, on her first year in office, noting her “excellent work.”

Referring to the walkout staged by PAN legislators from the session featuring the report, she said ironically that “perhaps they were upset because there is no longer a real estate cartel.”

Redraft of the Amparo Law

The Committee resolution was approved by the corresponding Chamber of Deputies commissions and will go to the Senate next week.

This reform:

No longer allows tax debtors to evade payment through amparos, a type of protective injunction.