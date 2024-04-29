Soberanía: The Mexican Politics Podcast

Xóchitl Slings Mud in Attempt To Save Campaign: 2nd Debate Analysis – Episode 10

Co-hosts José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth analyze the winners and losers of the second presidential debate in Mexico and refute the notion that there’s an unfair playing field in this election. In the second half of the program, Kurt and José Luis breakdown the effort by Mexico City’s electoral watchdog to censor talk about Santiago Taboada’s links to the housing cartel, plus a look at Anabel Hernández’s forthcoming book and her tendency to rely on unnamed sources.