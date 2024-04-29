SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, APRIL 29, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador commented on the second presidential candidates debate. He said that if things continue as they are, “Mexico is going to win”. “We are one month away from the most important elections in terms of the positions to be filled. And everything has transpired in peace, that is what’s most important,” he said.

The head of the Executive Branch acknowledged the Supreme Court ruling indicating the importance of products containing “clear labeling” so that consumers know what they contain.

On May 1, President López Obrador will told a meeting with union leaders and will present a report on policies to benefit workers. In addition, the Pension Law reform, which guarantees higher pensions, is expected to be signed on that day.

The Mexican President supported Roberto Canseco, the head of the Mexican diplomatic mission in Ecuador, after he was publicly attacked by the Ecuadorian Attorney General. He said that Canseco is a source of pride for Mexico’s foreign policy, for defending the right to asylum and the nation’s sovereignty during the raid on the country’s embassy in Quito.

President López Obrador reported that the costs and construction schedule of the Dos Bocas refinery in Tabasco will be disclosed. “We have nothing to hide, on the contrary, we are proud to be doing more with less,” he explained.