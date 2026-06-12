MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — JUNE 10, 2026

MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN
The weekly newsletter of the Mexico Solidarity Project
JUNE 10, 2026
Contents: Utopia — or Dystopia? Socialism — or Barbarism? — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team
Voices: An Ecosocialist Visits Utopía, Mexico — Interview with Ashwin Ravikumar, a member of the River Valley Democratic Socialists of America and co-chair of the DSA International Committee Mexico Solidarity Working Group.
Reflections: Let’s Talk About Migration — By Diego Alfredo Torres Rosete, a native of Mexico City who worked for Morena’s Mexicans Abroad and International Affairs Department.
Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Samuel Martínez.
https://mexicosolidarityproject.substack.com/p/mexico-solidarity-bulletin-61026
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*MEXICO SOLIDARITY MEDIA: Our website for current news and analysis in English
*¡SOBERANÍA! (Sovereignty): For entertaining exposés of events in Mexico in English, catch our podcast with José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth.
*Sin Muros with English subtitles: José Luis and Kurt host a weekly TV show on Canal Once that analyzes Mexico-US relations with English subtitles.
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Bulletin Team: Courtney Childs, Heather Dashner, Pedro Gellert, Vicky Hamlin, Aggie Hinman, Bruce Hobson, Meizhu Lui, Samuel Martínez, Sebastián Ostria, Jay Watts.