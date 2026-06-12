MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — JUNE 10, 2026

MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN

The weekly newsletter of the Mexico Solidarity Project

JUNE 10, 2026

Contents: Utopia — or Dystopia? Socialism — or Barbarism? — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: An Ecosocialist Visits Utopía, Mexico — Interview with Ashwin Ravikumar, a member of the River Valley Democratic Socialists of America and co-chair of the DSA International Committee Mexico Solidarity Working Group.

Reflections: Let’s Talk About Migration — By Diego Alfredo Torres Rosete, a native of Mexico City who worked for Morena’s Mexicans Abroad and International Affairs Department.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Samuel Martínez.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.substack.com/p/mexico-solidarity-bulletin-61026