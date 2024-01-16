SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JANUARY, 15, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador explained that the labor reform he will propose seeks to constitutionally codify the annual increase in the minimum wage, so that it will always be above the inflation rate, and so that workers will retire with a pension equivalent to their last salary. He said that this will serve to reverse the “vile policies of the technocrats” implemented in the past 36 years.

The Supreme Court (SCJN) justices decided that the total amount of their salary be confidential information. “Transparency is a golden rule,” the President responded.

The Mexican President hailed the inauguration of Bernardo Arévalo as president of Guatemala, following a “move to delay” the ceremony. “It is not possible for an election to take place, for a candidate to win with a 20-point lead, and for them to start putting obstacles in his way so that he does not assume the people’s mandate,” López Obrador lamented.

The Chief Executive revealed that no official of the legal and extended cabinet has shown interest in running for elective office. At the same time, the President did not rule out the possibility of any of them doing so, for which he pointed out that there is still time to comply with the electoral legislation governing such matters.

President López Obrador said that there will be no shortage of water in the Valley of Mexico, in view of the crisis in the Cutzamala System. He indicated that the authorities of Mexico City and the State of Mexico and the National Water Commission (Conagua) are working to resolve the situation.

The President criticized the daily newspaper Reforma for presenting misleading information on economic indicators and listed several strengths of the national economy:

-The peso is the strongest currency after the dollar (16.90 pesos per dollar).

-Mexico is the United States’ main trading partner.

-Foreign Direct Investment as of 3Q 2023 was US$32.93 billion.

-22,409,268 workers were affiliated to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) as of November 2023.

-Inflation through November 2023 was 4.32%.

-From 2020 to 2022 poverty declined from 43.9% to 36.3%.