Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Chief Executive announced that on Monday he will meet at the National Palace with the parents of the 43 “disappeared” teacher training college students of Ayotzinapa, to provide them with the information they have requested from the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA). During yesterday’s meeting, the President presented the letters he sent to SEDENA, in which he requested that arrest warrants be issued against members of the military and public servants accused of participating in the students’ disappearance. “I made a commitment to get to the bottom of this, and we are going to do it,” the President declared.

In response to the surge in the number of migrants that is occurring in the country, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on the UN and the countries of origin of the migrants to address the root causes. He indicated that in Mexico, the well-being and safety of migrants is ensured during their passage through the country, including offering them job opportunities.

In the list of people who most broadcast live on the Internet, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ranked number one. He became the first Spanish-speaking political leader and president in the world to achieve 4.56 million views. He also appeared again in second place in terms of presidential approval ratings, with 66% support.

The President declined the invitation to participate in the Asia-Pacific summit, since Mexico does not maintain diplomatic relations with Peru following the coup d’état against President Pedro Castillo. However, he invited President Biden to come to Mexico and visit the liquefaction plant in Altamira and the Maya Train.

López Obrador indicated that the Supreme Court justices took their time in resolving the suspension of the distribution of textbooks in Coahuila and Chihuahua. He said that they are very nervous because the people are in favor of the democratization of the judicial branch.

Next weekend, the President will tour the State of Mexico, together with Governor Delfina Gómez, to evaluate well-being programs in the state and to supervise work projects. These include the Suburban Train that will offer service to the new Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), the Santa Marta-Chalco Trolleybus, and the rehabilitation of Lake Texcoco.