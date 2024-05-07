SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, MAY 7, 2024

In the final stretch of his administration’s term in office, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he is very pleased for having laid the foundations for country’s transformation, since a change of consciousness and mentality in the Mexican people was achieved. He also noted that his administration has reduced poverty and inequality as never before, thanks to the Well-Being programs.

The President reaffirmed that Mexico maintains its demand that Ecuador apologize for the invasion of the country’s embassy in Quito, since it was a clear violation of sovereignty and the right to asylum. In addition, the complaint filed before the International Court of Justice not only seeks to sanction Ecuador, but also to establish a procedure to expel those nations that violate the sovereignty of others from the UN.

President López Obrador announced that his final state of the nation report, to be presented on September 1, will be delivered in the capital’s Zócalo square with a message to the Mexican people. From September 2 to 14, the President will tour the 23 states that participate in the IMSS Bienestar health-care program.

As of April 30, 2024, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has 22,374,202 affiliates employed in formal jobs (86% are permanent and 14% are temporary). The average salary is 578 pesos (US$34.19) per day.

IMSS General Director Zoé Robledo reported that as of May 16, 5,774 general practitioners will be assigned to 3,651 health-care centers so that each unit has two general practitioners on call, seven days a week in two shifts. Ain addition, 1,884 specialized doctors will be employed in 211 IMSS Bienestar hospitals located in highly or very highly marginalized areas.

IMSS Bienestar has issued a call for the hiring of 5,799 specialized nurses required in 25 states. Registration will be available from May 9 to 31 at http://profesionalesdelasalud.imssbienestar.gob.mx.