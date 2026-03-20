THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MARCH 20, 2026

SUMMARY

Women and participatory democracy in Plan B

Plan B of the Electoral Reform strengthens democracy along two axes: it promotes real participation of women, consolidating Mexico as a reference point in political parity, and advances toward real representation in all spaces.

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the bill reinforces participatory democracy by proposing that recall referendums can be held in the third or fourth year of the president’s term in office, and that the president can express him or herself without it being considered propaganda. It should be noted that Mexico is the only OECD country with mandatory gender parity (50% women).

Security with results and development for well-being

The Fourth Transformation strategy is advancing with results in Quintana Roo. Mara Lezama, governor of Quintana Roo, reported that between 2022 and 2024 the state reduced poverty by 9.3%, from 27% to 17.7%, the lowest level in the last 15 years. In addition, a 79% reduction in intentional homicides and 45% decline in extortions were posted.

These advances are accompanied by investment in infrastructure, healthcare, and tourism, with projects such as the Mayan Train, consolidating development with well-being, identity, and social justice.

International solidarity and Mexican humanism

The departure of a new ship taking humanitarian aid to Cuba was announced, reiterating that support for the Cuban people will continue, based on the principle of national self-determination.

It was noted that Cuba has faced an economic blockade for years, and must decide its own future without foreign intervention. The words of former president Lázaro Cárdenas were recalled, when he stated that solidarity with Cuba is solidarity with Latin America.

Economic confidence and more credit for development

During her meeting with bankers, the President highlighted the increased confidence in the new judicial branch. Two key axes were agreed upon: promoting financial digitalization and expanding access to credit, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.