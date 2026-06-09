THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2026

SUMMARY

2026 World Cup: More Opportunities for Children

President Claudia Sheinbaum welcomed the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and Liga MX decision to join her call to promote more soccer schools and strengthen youth development programs across the country. “A new era of Mexican soccer is beginning,” the President declared.

The Social World Cup strategy already includes more than 28,000 schools and 68,000 children, with the goal of developing talent and opening new opportunities for future generations.

Teachers: More Rights, Better Salaries, and Ongoing Dialogue

The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) highlighted that the Fourth Transformation (4T) repealed the 2013 education reform, restored the status of the teaching profession, promoted the New Mexican School initiative, and has granted permanent employment status to more than 1.2 million teachers.

The SEP also noted the salary increases promoted by AMLO and Claudia Sheinbaum, the 51% reduction in Retirement Fund Managers (Afores) commissions, the boosting of pension levels, and the lowering of the minimum retirement age for Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) affiliates.

ISSSTE: Better Healthcare and Decent Pensions

The ISSSTE announced new investments in hospitals, clinics, and healthcare centers, in addition to 49,000 loans granted by Fovissste and an investment exceeding 9.5 billion pesos (US$540 million).

Also announced were the strengthening of Pensionissste and the creation of a public insurance company, with the aim of reducing costs, preventing profit-seeking, and improving the public retirement system for workers.

More Investment to Drive Growth

Sheinbaum announced that in the second half of the year, investment in infrastructure will increase through public work projects and public-private partnerships in roads, energy, hospitals, and railways, ensuring that these projects remain state assets. The President added that “what matters is the distribution of growth and the wealth generated.”

Coahuila: Follow the Legal Path

Regarding allegations of vote-buying and irregularities in yesterday’s elections in Coahuila, the President said that the appropriate legal procedures must be followed so that, if necessary, the case reaches the electoral court.

Sovereignty and Defense of the Transformation

The President warned that sectors of the far-right in Mexico and the United States are seeking to construct narratives against the 4T and undermine bilateral relations leading up to 2027. In that context, Sheinbaum affirmed that “it is time to defend sovereignty,” because in Mexico, Mexicans make the decisions.

She also questioned the PAN’s accusations against López Obrador and the participation of PRIAN representatives in meetings organized by private groups linked to the opposition. Sheinbaum maintained that these campaigns will not succeed because there is a deep bond between the people and their government, and reiterated that Mexico will maintain a relationship of respect, collaboration, and firmness in the face of any attempt at interference.