THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2025

SUMMARY

Mexico speeds up preparations for 2026 World Cup

Progress is being made in coordination between FIFA, governments, and host cities for 13 matches and four playoffs in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. Highlights include transportation and infrastructure projects and the launching of the Buenavista–Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) train line.

In addition, the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE) and the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) will organize the School Cup, a tournament that will bring together 22 million elementary school students.

Mexico City 2026: Social World Cup and transformation underway

The head of the Mexico City Government Clara Brugada declared that Mexico City will make history with four World Cup inaugurations and that 2026 will also witness the “Social World Cup,” an event without discrimination and with full rights. She reported on several permanent work projects, including rehabilitation around the Azteca Stadium, electromobility, bike lanes, Safe Roads, and work in the city’s Historic Center.

Brugada will send the Fair Rent Bill to the local legislature. The bill seeks to regulate temporary accommodations. She also proposed declaring the World Cup opening as holiday.

Jalisco ready to welcome the world in 2026

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus presented plans for the infrastructure to host the World Cup, which includes two airports, hotels with more than 83,000 rooms, three training venues, and two playoff games.

270 fields and courts along with the Guadalajara Stadium were renovated, and connectivity was improved. Line 4 will begin operating in 2025 and Line 5 in 2026. He thanked the President for the 2 billion pesos (US$108 million) in federal investment for urban transportation and proposed declaring a holiday during the games.

Nuevo León is being transformed ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Nuevo León Governor Samuel García presented more than 34 work projects. These include two new Metro lines, 4,000 buses, the expansion of Fundidora, a 100-hectare park, and 500 public sports fields. He proposed declaring the day of the third World Cup match a holiday and thanked the President for the 2 billion pesos (US$109 million) allocated for urban transportation and infrastructure.

Federal government support for the 2026 World Cup: investment and international agenda

President Sheinbaum reported that the Mexican government is allocating between 1.5 billion and 2 billion pesos (US$54.50 million and US$109 million) to each host city to strengthen public transportation and mobility infrastructure. Sheinbaum said she is still considering traveling to Washington for the tournament draw, scheduled for December 5.

Mexico City investigates November 15 violence and possible political links

The President and the head of Mexico City Government reported that the capital’s legislature will investigate the alleged involvement of Alejandro Moreno, national president of the PRI, and the contracting of 10,000 people to generate violence during the November 15 protest march.

The commission is currently analyzing the operation of the Black Bloc, the political actors involved, and possible sources of financing. The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office will continue its investigations to fully clarify the facts.

Mexican economy grows despite Trump’s global tariffs

Sheinbaum emphasized that, despite the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, Mexico has registered record high foreign direct investment, and October was the month with the most formal jobs in the country’s history. She anticipated that in 2026 there will be greater public investment that will boost private investment and said that “we are going to end the year well, and next year will be even better.”

Water reforms: curbing hoarding and clarifying key points

It was explained that the reforms to the General Water Law and the National Water Law seek to prevent hoarding, the sale of permits, and the irregular transfer of concessions, including the sale of water earmarked for irrigation to third parties.

It was reported that there is “false information” circulating concerning the proposed legislation and that issues such as the transfer of family concessions need to be clarified; for this reason, a forum was opened in the Chamber of Deputies.