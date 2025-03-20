MARCH 20, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA -Sheinbaum

English SectionMARCH 20, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA -Sheinbaum 20 de marzo, 202520 de marzo, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles BRIEFING Reforms to facilitate the search for missing personsPresident Claudia Sheinbaum reported that on March 24 amendments to laws on missing persons will be presented. These reforms will strengthen the search for missing persons, toughen punishments, and establish the necessary conditions for the creation of a single nationwide database. Sheinbaum reported that the budget of the National Search Commission will be increased and all the existing infrastructure in the states will be at the disposal of the National Search System. She also announced that the DNA Identification Center in Mexico City will be at the states’ disposal. Prevention and victim attention mechanisms will also be reinforced. Teuchitlán, Jalisco caseIn response to the media controversy over the Teuchitlán case, the President affirmed that no information is being hidden and that the issue must be seriously addressed. She reiterated the State’s commitment to the search for missing persons, pledging that the investigation files will not closed until the victims are found. Sheinbaum reported that the site will be opened today to the media, which will allow for clarification if there were homicides and to determine who the responsible parties are. She questioned the construction of narratives without evidence and emphasized that the Federal Attorney General’s Office will be in charge of investigating possible implications related to former Governor Enrique Alfaro, ruling out any political use of the case. Investments in DurangoMinister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard reported that two investments totaling US$3.7 billion will be made in Durango. They are a fertilizer manufacturing plant with an investment of US$1 billion and a digital city with an investment of US$2.7 billion.During Claudia Sheinbaum’s conference call with the governor, she announced that by 2025, some 30 new companies will open in Durango, generating 30,000 direct jobs. Energy reforms and the USMCAThe President explained that the energy reforms do not violate the treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (USMCA). She said that, in the case of electricity generation, there will be private investment based on new policies, but 54% of the generation will remain in the hands of the public sector. Judicial ReformSheinbaum charged that justice in Mexico is not equitable, since those who have money have access to greater benefits. She pointed out that the goal of the Judicial Reform is to clean up the judicial branch and guarantee equal access to justice for all. Regulation of school cooperativesNoemí Juárez, Deputy Minister of Basic Education in the Ministry of Public Education, reported that on March 29 the guidelines to regulate school cooperatives in basic education will come into effect, prohibiting the sale of junk food. Environmental and educational commitment in Tlaxcala.The President acknowledged the work of Tabasco Governor Lorena Cuéllar in improving water treatment plants, a model that will be replicated in other states. Sheinbaum announced her upcoming visit to the state to inaugurate a new cleaning system for the Atoyac River and formalize the commitment to establish a Rosario Castellanos National University and a National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) campus in Tabasco. Happiness Report 2025Sheinbaum emphasized that the people of Mexico are the country’s greatest pride and mentioned that, according to the World Happiness Report 2025, Mexico is in the list of the top 10 happiest countries worldwide. Navegación de entradas Anterior El Meño detenido, lo señalan como jefe del CJNG en Autlán, Jalisco