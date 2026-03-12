MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 265 — MARCH 11, 2026

Contents: An Equal Education for Every Child — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: In Defense of Universal Public Education — Interview with María de la Luz Arriaga Lemus, former classroom teacher before joining the economics department at Mexico City’s revered National Autonomous University of Mexico, and long-time union activist.

Reflections: «Shield of the Americas” is a sword pointed at us — By José Luis Granados Ceja, journalist and political analyst based in Mexico City. He currently covers Latin America for Drop Site News.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/265

