MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 266 — MARCH 18, 2026

Contents: The US Romance with Guns — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: US Guns Cause Wounds that Won’t Heal — Interview with Tania Del Moral, Global Exchange’s Washington Advocacy Coordinator, where she has worked on proposals concerning arms trafficking.

Reflections: A Tidal Wave: Victor “Marka27” Quiñonez — By activist Vicky Hamlin, retired tradeswoman, shop steward, and painter, who shines the light in her art and in this column on the lives of working people and the world they live in.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/266

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