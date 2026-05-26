THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MAY 26, 2026

SUMMARY

The 4T strengthens universal access to healthcare

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that the House‑to‑House Healthcare program has logged more than 18.4 million medical visits and has referred over 10,000 patients to the IMSS, ISSSTE and IMSS‑Bienestar heathcare institutions.

She also announced that on January 1, 2027 the Universal Healthcare Service will take effect. It will allow anyone to receive care at any public institution using a universal credential, access to free medicines, and an app containing the individual’s medical history, appointments, and teleconsultations.

Sheinbaum: “They use lies to slander us, but the people no longer let themselves be fooled”

The President clarified that saying “don’t watch TV Azteca” was an opinion, not an attempt at censorship. Sheinbaum said the real debate is about disinformation campaigns aimed against her administration.

She recalled that TV Azteca was privatized by Salinas de Gortari and linked Salinas Pliego’s attacks to the tax debts he has accrued since the Calderón and Peña Nieto administrations.

“There is so much freedom of expression in our government that we are even attacked by a television station all the time,” Sheinbaum added.

*Electoral reform: The INE would be an institutional liaison, not a judge of candidacies

Regarding the discussion on electoral reform and National Electoral Institute (INE) President Guadalupe Taddei’s statements, Sheinbaum clarified that the INE is not being asked to make determinations about candidates, but rather to serve as a liaison between institutions.

Sheinbaum calls to defend sovereignty and the people’s achievements

The President warned of coordination by international right-wing forces to attack popular and democratic governments, and maintained that the right-wing responds to external interests and seeks “a compliant government that hands over (the country’s) natural resources.”

Sheinbaum reaffirmed Mexican Humanism and the country’s historical and cultural richness. “Today, as transformation governments are being attacked, we must remain close to the people,” she concluded.

Mexico breaks record in investment and achieves trade surplus

Mexico reached a new record high in Foreign Direct Investment in the first quarter of 2026, with over US$23.59 billion, a 10.4% increase compared to the same period in 2025.