THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THURSDAY, APRIL 30, 2026

SUMMARY

Sovereignty, justice, and dignity: Mexico decides without subordination

In response to U.S. Department of Justice calls for the extradition of some leading political figures in Sinaloa, President Claudia Sheinbaum was unequivocal in defense of “truth, justice, and the defense of sovereignty.” Extradition requests will be reviewed in accordance with Mexican law and a clear principle, that without evidence, there is no indictment. If evidence exists, action will be taken under national jurisdiction; if not, the matter is political in nature, and no foreign interference or external pressure will be permitted.

A firm line was drawn. The rule of law, national dignity, and self-determination of the people, with a relationship based on mutual respect and treatment as equals, never from a position of subordination.

International cooperation: development with autonomy

At the same time, Mexico is strengthening its foreign policy with a strategic vision. The President confirmed an upcoming visit to Brazil to consolidate an energy agreement that includes biofuels, exploration, and production, as part of a sovereign partnership. Sheinbaum also announced her intention to participate in the APEC forum in China, projecting Mexico onto the global stage through a framework of collaboration among equals and shared development.

Opposition without a plan: dependence on foreign powers

Sheinbaum criticized the opposition for latching onto foreign narratives in the absence of its own proposals, noting that they turn to foreign powers as a political strategy. The President also recalled that investigations remain open, such as in the case of Chihuahua, where foreign agents were allowed to operate, reflecting a different view of sovereignty. While the government defends the rule of law, the opposition relies on scandal mongering and discursive subordination.

Education and Well-being: Children at the Center of Transformation

Sheinbaum noted that more than 20 million children attend public schools, for which they receive direct support such as the Rita Cetina stipend, the record high distribution of free books, and school health programs.

From a humanistic perspective, Sheinbaum made it clear that “we want girls and boys to be happy… the government must guarantee their rights.” Transformation is measured by health, education, safety, and the full development for children as the foundation of the country we are building.