MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 272 — APRIL 29, 2026

Contents: Get Out! Don’t Gringo our Cinco! — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Cinco de Mayo: the Chicano Holiday — Interview with Bill Gallegos, long-time activist in the Chicano liberation movement.

Reflections: Sheinbaum’s Speech in Defense of Democracy — Excerpts of remarks by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in Barcelona, Spain, at the Summit in Defense of Democracy.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

COMPLETE EDITION AT: https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/272/

And check out:

*MEXICO SOLIDARITY MEDIA: Our website for current news and analysis in English

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*¡SOBERANÍA! (Sovereignty): For entertaining exposés of events in Mexico in English, catch our podcast with José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth.

*Sin Muros with English subtitles: José Luis and Kurt host a weekly TV show on Canal Once that analyzes Mexico-US relations with English subtitles.

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