THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THURSDAY, MAY 28, 2026

SUMMARY

Plan Mexico strengthens pharmaceutical sovereignty

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced over 21 billion pesos (US$1,21 billion) in investments by pharmaceutical companies to produce medicines, vaccines, clinical research, and medical supplies, generating thousands of jobs and strengthening healthcare self-sufficiency.

Sheinbaum emphasized that “Plan Mexico aims for the country to produce more goods for domestic consumption while simultaneously consolidating its export capacity.”

Strong economy and well-being for the people

Sheinbaum reported that Mexico achieved the highest Foreign Direct Investment in its history, along with the creation of 669,000 new jobs, a 154% increase in the minimum wage, declining inflation, while unemployment fell to 2.5%, one of the lowest levels in the world.

The President also presented indicators showing that labor poverty dropped to 30.7% in 2026, well below the 42.7% posted under Felipe Calderón and the 40.7% during Peña Nieto’s government.

National sovereignty: cooperation yes, subordination no

Sheinbaum stated that the Chihuahua case is not political, but a matter of national sovereignty and respect for the law. The President explained that the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is investigating the participation of foreign agents in operations outside protocols and reiterated that Governor Maru Campos was summoned to testify, with no charges filed.

She rejected claims that the government is not fighting drug trafficking and recalled that thousands of clandestine laboratories have been dismantled. “Yes to cooperation, yes to assistance, but we must be very clear what the limits are in this regard,” the President affirmed.

We are not a colony or protectorate of anyone: Claudia Sheinbaum

The President affirmed that Mexico will maintain security cooperation with the United States without allowing interference. Following US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s statements, Sheinbaum reiterated that shared responsibilities must be assumed in the fight against drug trafficking, drug use, and arms trafficking.



Presidential report on May 31 will be held in public squares across the country

Sheinbaum announced that on May 31 at 11 AM, she will present a report that will be broadcast in public squares throughout Mexico. In Mexico City, the event will take place at the Monumento a la Revolución, and she explained that in Coahuila there will be no broadcast in public squares due to the election campaign, to avoid any interpretation of political intervention.