MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 248 — OCTOBER 29, 2025

Contents: Fingers: Political Parties and the People — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team
Voices: Morena: From a Movement to Leading a Nation — Interview with Mexican left activist and Morena dissident Javier Bravo
Reflections: México Canta Takes on the Narco-corridos — By Tibisay Zea (from the September 26, 2025 issue of The World).
Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,
on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.