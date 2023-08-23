Summary – Morning Presidential Press Conference – Wednesday, August 23, 2023

According to a survey by Poligrama, 68% of Mexicans are in favor of the morning presidential press conferences; 42% watch them daily, 36% view them 2 or 3 times a week, and 59% feel that they are a mechanism that enables them to be informed about what’s happening in the country.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounced the impartiality displayed in the ruling adopted in a matter of days by Supreme Court (SCJN) Justice Luis María Aguilar to prevent the distribution of the new textbooks in Chihuahua and Coahuila, leaving thousands of children without full access to the right to education. However, in contrast, for eight months he has blocked the discussion of the case of a large taxpayer who owes 25 billion pesos (US$1.48 billion) in back taxes. “He is against us, against the transformation,” the President said.

The President reiterated the need for a reform of the judicial branch, but reiterated that for it to become a reality it is necessary for the transformation movement to obtain a 2/3 majority in the next legislature, which will be renewed in the 2024 elections.

President López Obrador announced that Pemex Director Octavio Oropeza will not be leaving the state-owned company to participate as a candidate in the 2024 elections. He stated that Oropeza told him that he will remain in the federal government until the end of the administration’s term in office.

The head of the Executive Branch announced that on September 15, Grupo Frontera will liven up the commemorative celebration of Mexican Independence Day, in the capital’s Zócalo square.

In “Who’s Who in Lies” it was reported that

It is false that a former military officer robbed the Casa de Moneda. The Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) has no one registered with the name of the alleged thief.

Fake photo of flooding at the new Felipe Ángeles Airport. The opposition used a video of an airport in Germany to misinform the public.

The media cut and pasted extracts of comments by President Lopez Obrador to promote the false accusation that he mocked the situation of the missing youths in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco.

It is not true that five brothers from Lagos de Moreno are missing. The media spread the news without confirming it.

It is false that the Presidency has granted contracts for 145 million pesos (US$8.62 million) to restore an oil portrait of Lázaro Cárdenas; it was for 145,000 pesos (US$8,629).