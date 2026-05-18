THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORMNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, MAY 18, 2026

SUMMARY

Judicial Reform: Election to Be Moved to 2028

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that she will submit a proposal to move the judicial election to 2028 to streamline logistics and simplify ballots. “Let’s focus on the presidential and legislative elections and hold the judicial election in 2028,” she explained.

The proposal includes reducing the number of candidates on ballots, a Coordinating Commission involving the three branches of government, new evaluation rules, ongoing training for judges and magistrates, and the possibility of the judicial election coinciding with a potential presidential recall referendum.

Cooperation yes, subordination no

Sheinbaum made it clear that Mexico will maintain coordination with the United States on security, but “sovereignty comes first.” She called for U.S. to address “drug addiction and the flow of weapons into Mexico.” The President also clarified that Trump has never directly told her that Mexico is a “narco-government.” Sheinbaum went on to report that she told the U.S. president that “in Mexico, the Mexican people govern.”

Freedom of expression: support for protests in Chihuahua

Following the march organized by Morena against Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos, Sheinbaum defended the right to protest and criticized attempts to suppress it. “There is complete freedom of assembly, association, and expression. I don’t know why they put up signs in Chihuahua to prevent the march,” she stated.

The 4T Strengthens Healthcare and Infrastructure in the Southeast

The President highlighted the inauguration of the Dr. Agustín O’Horan Hospital in Yucatán, one of the most modern in the country, asserting that the Fourth Transformation (4T) is rebuilding the public healthcare system after decades of neoliberal neglect, noting that 27 public hospitals have been opened.

Sheinbaum highlighted the push for the Campeche Plan to restore milk production and support producers, as well as the opening of a Rosario Castellanos high school and progress on the Mayan Train. “We have moved from privileges (for the few) to the rights of the Mexican people,” she stated.

Sheinbaum Accuses the “Penmen of the Old Regime”

The President explained that since 2018, we have been “governing for the people of Mexico” and criticized those promoting the narrative of a “narco-government.” Sheinbaum noted that these are commentators linked to Salinas Gortari and company and García Luna, who today speak of an alleged “criminal pact” when they never questioned previous administrations.

Sheinbaum argued that the right wing wants a subordinate Mexico, while the Fourth Transformation is committed to sovereignty, dignity, and social wellbeing. “They don’t like an independent country and a president who doesn’t bow her head because she represents her people,” the President stated.