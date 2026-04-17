THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — APRIL 17, 2026

SUMMARY

Mexico places social agenda center stage at global summit

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that President Claudia Sheinbaum traveled to Barcelona for the Summit in Defense of Democracy, at the invitation of Spain’s president. In meetings with heads of state such as Lula from Brazil and Petro from Colombia, Mexico will present a clear stance: “for the good of all, the poor come first,» as the guiding principle of a democracy with social justice, along with a message of peace, international cooperation, and strengthening multilateralism from the Global South.

Culture as a right: new law and AI protection

The Film and Audiovisual Law was approved. The new legislation represents a historic updating positioning culture as a people’s right. The reform ensures exhibition conditions, expands platform presence, decentralizes support, and protects cultural heritage. At the same time, a reform is being promoted to shield creators from artificial intelligence, based on the consideration that «voice and image are part of artistic creation and cannot be used without authorization.»

Mexico cooperates with UN without yielding to its conclusions

Minister Rosa Icela affirmed that the Mexican government maintains constant collaboration with the UN, despite disagreeing with its report on enforced disappearances. She was emphatic: «we do not agree with its conclusions, that doesn’t change, but we will continue working hand in hand” with the commission that drafted the report.

She noted ongoing coordination in searching for missing persons and announced that advances and results will be presented next week, reiterating openness to dialogue with collectives of victims’ family members and international organizations.

Moral economy: stability with social agreement

Coordination continues between government and business leaders to promote the PACIC anti-inflation package. The government noted that there is a «very favorable disposition to meet the demand of not raising prices of basic foods,» consolidating a strategy that protects Mexicans’ pocketbook.

Electoral reform: constitutional transformation

It was confirmed that the electoral reform is now constitutional and nearing publication, closing the cycle of changes and amendments. As stated, «no other legal move is foreseen,» thereby consolidating a transformation aimed at reducing privileges, making the system more efficient, and strengthening democracy based on the organized people.